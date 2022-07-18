Dr. Khattab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jihad Khattab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jihad Khattab, MD
Dr. Jihad Khattab, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.

Dr. Khattab's Office Locations
Saint Francis Cancer Center11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 556-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing at understanding a persons needs. Love the way he explains things, I never feel talked down to, he answers any questions you have. When other doctors can’t find the cause of what is going on with you, Dr. Khattab can! He not only explains but shows you on X-rays, graphs etc. Very intelligent and good at his field.
About Dr. Jihad Khattab, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730126111
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University
- Damascus Univ
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khattab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khattab has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khattab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.