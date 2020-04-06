Dr. Jihad Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihad Nader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jihad Nader, MD
Dr. Jihad Nader, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University.
Dr. Nader works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nader's Office Locations
-
1
Nader Mental Health Services390 N Orange Ave Ste 2300, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (774) 266-0567Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Nader Mental Health Services132 Central St Ste 212, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (774) 266-0567Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nader?
Best of the best!! Why would "a patient" put a bad review after "few years"?
About Dr. Jihad Nader, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1255582565
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Bmc
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School,
- Kursk State Medical University
- Aub
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nader works at
Dr. Nader speaks Arabic and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nader. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.