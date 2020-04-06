See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jihad Nader, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
2.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jihad Nader, MD

Dr. Jihad Nader, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University.

Dr. Nader works at Nader Mental Health Services in Orlando, FL with other offices in Foxboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nader's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nader Mental Health Services
    390 N Orange Ave Ste 2300, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 266-0567
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Nader Mental Health Services
    132 Central St Ste 212, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 266-0567
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Substitution Therapy Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nader?

    Apr 06, 2020
    Best of the best!! Why would "a patient" put a bad review after "few years"?
    — Apr 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jihad Nader, MD
    About Dr. Jihad Nader, MD

    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Russian
    • 1255582565
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston U Bmc
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard Medical School,
    • Kursk State Medical University
    • Aub
    • Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
