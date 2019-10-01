Dr. Jihan Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jihan Saba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jihan Saba, MD
Dr. Jihan Saba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Saba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saba's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Group of Florida5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 307, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 542-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saba?
Very professional Dr. who diagnosed my problem. Established a plan to follow and was very informative, answering all my questions. I would recommend this Dr. to anyone.
About Dr. Jihan Saba, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861584104
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saba works at
Dr. Saba has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saba speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.