Dr. Jiin Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jiin Lin, MD
Dr. Jiin Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Jiin Lin MD39271 Mission Blvd Ste 205, Fremont, CA 94539 Directions (510) 792-7875
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgable, observant, folksy guy. Deep down, really care about the person he had touched.
About Dr. Jiin Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306813183
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.