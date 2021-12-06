See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fremont, CA
Dr. Jiin Lin, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jiin Lin, MD

Dr. Jiin Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Dr. Lin works at JIIN LIN MD in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jiin Lin MD
    39271 Mission Blvd Ste 205, Fremont, CA 94539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 792-7875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Wellness Examination
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 06, 2021
    Knowledgable, observant, folksy guy. Deep down, really care about the person he had touched.
    Dec 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jiin Lin, MD
    About Dr. Jiin Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1306813183
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jiin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

