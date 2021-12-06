Overview of Dr. Jiin Lin, MD

Dr. Jiin Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at JIIN LIN MD in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.