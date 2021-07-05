See All Dermatologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Jill Anderson, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jill Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston in Evanston, IL with other offices in Deerfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston
    1630 Sherman Ave Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7664
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-0106
  3. 3
    Nmg - Evanston Internal Med Derm Gyne
    1704 Maple Ave Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7664

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Itchy Skin
Birthmark
Rash
Itchy Skin
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 05, 2021
    5 Stars. Dr. Jill Anderson is wonderful. I had an exceptionally good dermatologist who retired. Dr. Anderson is even better. She takes her time. She conducts a very thorough examination. She explains things well. She gives me options that are easily understood. During Covid she took care of my dermatology concerns with photos and a telephone call. Then, she saw me in her office, looked further at the problem area, and referred me to an excellent derm surgeon. I think very highly of her. Both my daughter and I see her. My daughter, too, has been very happy with Dr. Anderson’s care.
    Karine — Jul 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205063781
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

