Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Swenson works at Guirguis Obstetrics And Gynecology Group in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.