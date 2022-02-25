Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD
Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Swenson works at
Dr. Swenson's Office Locations
Guirguis Obstetrics & Gynecology Pllc464 77th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-8383
- 2 522 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 768-8500
Maiden Lane Medical Pllc90 Maiden Ln, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 290-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been reluctant to see a new OBGYN since my insurance changed but I finally realized I needed to see one. I chose Dr. Swenson after finding her on online and am so so glad I went with her! I live far from her office but well worth the trip. She is friendly and knowledgeable and was especially patient and kind when I had an IUD placed. Would 100% recommend her to others.
About Dr. Jill-Ann Swenson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swenson has seen patients for C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.
