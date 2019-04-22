Dr. Jill Apel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Apel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill Apel, MD
Dr. Jill Apel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Apel works at
Dr. Apel's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Univ Health System - Cardiology2151 Waukegan Rd Ste 140, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Directions (847) 663-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Apel?
Ten stars for Dr. Apel. What else can I say. So happy to find such a GREAT doctor. Big al.
About Dr. Jill Apel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356662902
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apel works at
Dr. Apel has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Apel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.