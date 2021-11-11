See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Jill Attaman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Attaman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Attaman works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mass General Fertility Center
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-8868
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Dr Attaman is wonderful! My husband and I had a 1% chance to get pregnant on our own without the help of IVF. From the start to finish of our IVF journey, Dr Attaman was there for us, guided us, and made us feel unbelievably cared for. She is an amazing and thoughtful doctor. I am currently pregnant with my second child - both pregnancies all thanks to her and the amazing care we were given at MGH.
    Jessica — Nov 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Attaman, MD
    About Dr. Jill Attaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902009111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Attaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Attaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attaman works at MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Attaman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Attaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

