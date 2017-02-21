Overview

Dr. Jill Bailey, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Orchin Orthodontics in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.