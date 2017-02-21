Dr. Jill Bailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Bailey, DDS
Dr. Jill Bailey, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Orchin Orthodontics5301 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste 110, Washington, DC 20015 Directions (202) 688-5496
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bailey did a phenomenal job with my braces! She worked hard to make sure the results look great, and my bite and teeth look wonderful! Also, everyone in the office was very nice to work with as well, and Dr. Bailey and her staff answered all of my questions throughout my experience. I highly recommend her to anyone thinking about getting braces.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1518915446
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
