See All Podiatrists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Mount Kisco, NY
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM

Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner works at Mount Kisco Foot Specialists in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM
Dr. Emmanuel Fuzaylov, DPM
4.8 (175)
View Profile
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
Dr. Faezeh Bakhtiari-Nejad, MD
5.0 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Kisco Foot Specialists, PLLC
    359 E Main St Ste 2D, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-7367
  2. 2
    Mount Kisco Podiatry PC
    344 E Main St Ste 206, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-7367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner?

    Jun 14, 2022
    I went for a routine visit to address a running injury and Dr. Berkowitz detected an abnormality in one of my arteries in my foot. As a result of her insistence that I address this issue with my primary care physician, she saved my life. I was diagnosed with coronary artery disease that required a stent being placed in my “widow maker” artery. Had she not been so diligent in her care, I might have ignored any symptoms as just too much exercise or stress. The outcome could have been fatal! I have told the story to numerous physicians and they were equally as impressed at Dr. Berkowitz’s fastidious examination and insistence that this issue be addressed asap. I will forever be indebted to Dr. Berkowitz for all she has done for me.
    Jay Pagirsky — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner to family and friends

    Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM.

    About Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669400826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner works at Mount Kisco Foot Specialists in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.