Dr. Jill Berkowitz-Berliner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner's Office Locations
Mount Kisco Foot Specialists, PLLC359 E Main St Ste 2D, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-7367
Mount Kisco Podiatry PC344 E Main St Ste 206, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-7367
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a routine visit to address a running injury and Dr. Berkowitz detected an abnormality in one of my arteries in my foot. As a result of her insistence that I address this issue with my primary care physician, she saved my life. I was diagnosed with coronary artery disease that required a stent being placed in my “widow maker” artery. Had she not been so diligent in her care, I might have ignored any symptoms as just too much exercise or stress. The outcome could have been fatal! I have told the story to numerous physicians and they were equally as impressed at Dr. Berkowitz’s fastidious examination and insistence that this issue be addressed asap. I will forever be indebted to Dr. Berkowitz for all she has done for me.
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz-Berliner.
