Overview of Dr. Jill Blandford, DO

Dr. Jill Blandford, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, Spring View Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.