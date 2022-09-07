See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jill Broffman, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Broffman, MD

Dr. Jill Broffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Broffman works at SUSAN MANDEL MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Azad MD Inc.
    150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 652-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jill Broffman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609800630
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tulane University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jill Broffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Broffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Broffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Broffman works at SUSAN MANDEL MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broffman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Broffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

