Dr. Jill Buckley, MD

Urology
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jill Buckley, MD

Dr. Jill Buckley, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Buckley works at VA San Diego Healthcare System in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urethral Stricture and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buckley's Office Locations

    Va San Diego Healthcare System
    3350 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 552-8585
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER a HILLCREST
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urethral Stricture
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2020
    I went to Dr. Buckley after much research. A MRI discovered a "nodule" on my prostate. Being concerned, I wanted to see a Urologist that would be able to help me from beginning to end and that is Dr. Buckley. She does not talk at you rather she addresses all of your questions and thoroughly explains what the strategy is for dealing with my issue and what she would recommend doing based upon multiple other testing results. She is thorough, respectful and treats you like a human being. Her nurse is very efficient and I am thrilled this was the decision I made. Be aware that UCSD is a massive facility and there will be a substantial walk from parking to her building but it is well worth it.
    Mike Dendo — Jul 15, 2020
    About Dr. Jill Buckley, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730198128
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Sf
    • University Of California San F
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
