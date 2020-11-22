Overview

Dr. Jill Clark, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from East Tennessee State University Johnson City, TN and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Associates in Colon and Rectal Surgery in Draper, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.