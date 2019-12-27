See All Dermatologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Midwestern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Cotseones works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL and Saint Charles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephanie Kazantsev, MD
Dr. Stephanie Kazantsev, MD
4.6 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD
Dr. Matthew Kelleher, MD
4.7 (189)
View Profile
Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD
Dr. Sapna Vaghani, MD
4.8 (69)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Dental PC
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 105, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500
  2. 2
    Northwestern Regional Medical Group
    885 Roosevelt Rd Ste 301, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 101, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 315-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hair Loss
Rash
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Rash
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cotseones?

    Dec 27, 2019
    Dr. Cotseones is an outstanding, caring, thoughtful, extremely knowledgeable, very talented, highly educated and exceptionally, well trained, physician!! My husband suffered from 2 separate health issues. Dr. Cotseones immediately and instinctively knew what the problem was which unfortunately is not something I can say for at least 3 other Physicians my husband saw.
    — Dec 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cotseones to family and friends

    Dr. Cotseones' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cotseones

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO.

    About Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740523539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser &amp; Skin Surgery Center Of Northern California|Laser &amp;amp; Skin Surgery Center Of Northern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Geisinger Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotseones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotseones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotseones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotseones has seen patients for Hair Loss and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotseones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotseones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotseones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotseones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotseones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Cotseones, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.