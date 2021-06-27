Overview

Dr. Jill Felder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and East Liverpool City Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.