Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD

Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.

Dr. Flanagan works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flanagan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1933
  2. 2
    Fayette
    1265 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 741-6043
  3. 3
    Alpharetta
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 638-7378
  4. 4
    Marietta
    175 White St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 741-6043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Humerus Fracture
Broken Arm
Scoliosis
Humerus Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blount's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Length Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteogenesis Imperfecta Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720240393
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
    • George Washington U
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • George Washington Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

