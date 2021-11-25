Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD
Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.
Dr. Flanagan's Office Locations
Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1933
Fayette1265 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 741-6043
Alpharetta3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 638-7378
Marietta175 White St NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 741-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She truly is the best pediatric Ortho surgeon in the Atlanta area. My daughter had a pretty large leg length discrepancy. Dr. Flanagan perfectly fixed the discrepancy and then corrected her other leg, which was severely bowed. Due to Dr. Flanagan’s expertise, my daughter will now be able to live a normal life. I will be forever grateful to her—- she is a perfectionist and it shows! ????
About Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite
- George Washington U
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- George Washington Univ
