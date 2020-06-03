Dr. Jill Genua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Genua, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Genua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an exceptional-surgeon who operated on me last year for colon cancer. Because of her skills I had almost no pain and I have recovered fully without any side effects. She truly saved my life.
About Dr. Jill Genua, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
