Dr. Jill Gibson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Gibson, MD

Dr. Jill Gibson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2034 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 288-0779
  2. 2
    Central Phoenix Womens Health Care
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-9161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2019
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. Gibson. I just LOVE her! She is such an awesome doctor that truly cares about her patients. I have 4 children and she delivered my last. The experience was phenomenal. Her energy, skill, care, thoughtfulness, attention to detail, compassion and empathy is apparent. She is the best OB and GYN I have ever had. I highly recommend her!
    Jennifer in Phoenix , AZ — Jan 09, 2019
    About Dr. Jill Gibson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033348487
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

