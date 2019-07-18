Dr. Grounds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jill Grounds, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Grounds, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
R. Leldon Sweet M.d. P.A.3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste E, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 838-2626
Memorial Hermann Medical Group -9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Grounds I found her to be not only very professional but also a very caring person. I have been a nurse for forty years and I have concluded there is a difference between a doctor and a physician and I put Dr. Grounds with the category of a physician. I wish her a long practice because her patients will be the better for it.
About Dr. Jill Grounds, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124254784
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grounds has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grounds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grounds. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grounds.
