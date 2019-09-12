Dr. Jill Hazen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Hazen, DO
Overview of Dr. Jill Hazen, DO
Dr. Jill Hazen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Hazen's Office Locations
Hazen Medical Spa10 Forrestal Rd # 104, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 452-0246
Hazen Plastic Surgery311 Commons Way, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7747
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hazen performed my tummy tuck and I am so happy with my results. On top of the amazing results I received outstanding care from Dr. Hazen in my pre and post operation appointments. Her staff is consistently friendly and care truly about the patients. I am so happy to have had such an amazing surgeon and wonderful staff to support and help me through all this.
About Dr. Jill Hazen, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
