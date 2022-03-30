See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.0 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD

Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Hechtman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Lakeland, FL and Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hechtman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brandon
    401 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  2. 2
    Obstetrics & Gynecology at Oakfield
    505 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Practice
    2701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  4. 4
    AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Tampa Palms
    14710 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  5. 5
    AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at W Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd
    2550 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  6. 6
    AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at North Lakeland
    1525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  7. 7
    Obstetrics & Gynecology at Plant City
    514 Sugar Creek Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
  8. 8
    Tampa Obstetrics
    1513 W Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr Hechtman delivered our baby boy at St Mary’s and was fantastic! Professional, supportive, compassionate, and listened to our every concern and question. Such an amazing doctor! We’re so blessed to have had such a positive birth experience!
    — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386633774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hechtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hechtman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hechtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hechtman has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hechtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hechtman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hechtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hechtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

