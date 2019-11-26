Dr. Jill Hickey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Hickey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jill Hickey, DPM
Dr. Jill Hickey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Hickey works at
Dr. Hickey's Office Locations
Jill Hickey Dpm PA49 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 436-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Avg. Wait time. Friendly staff . Dr. Knowledge great. Really helped me.
About Dr. Jill Hickey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023056074
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickey accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickey works at
Dr. Hickey has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.