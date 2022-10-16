Dr. Jill Liebman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Liebman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Liebman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Liebman works at
Locations
1
Sunrise Office3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 341-1171
2
Ruskin-mccormick Mds PA350 NW 84th Ave Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-9444
3
Sunrise Medical Group9750 NW 33rd St Ste 204, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liebman has been my Dr for the last 7 years and she has been PHENOMENAL! Very knowledgeable of her Scope! Highly Recommend!!
About Dr. Jill Liebman, DO
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154360659
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
