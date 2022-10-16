See All Neurologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Jill Liebman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jill Liebman, DO

Neurology
3.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Liebman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Liebman works at Sunrise Office in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Office
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1171
  2. 2
    Ruskin-mccormick Mds PA
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 424-9444
  3. 3
    Sunrise Medical Group
    9750 NW 33rd St Ste 204, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liebman?

    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr Liebman has been my Dr for the last 7 years and she has been PHENOMENAL! Very knowledgeable of her Scope! Highly Recommend!!
    Lakeshia H. — Oct 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Liebman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Liebman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liebman to family and friends

    Dr. Liebman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liebman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Liebman, DO.

    About Dr. Jill Liebman, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154360659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metropolitan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Liebman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liebman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Liebman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.