Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD
Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Mazurek works at
Dr. Mazurek's Office Locations
-
1
Stephanie Bergstein MD LLC12065 Old Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazurek?
Excellent physician.
About Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1972678852
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazurek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazurek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazurek works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazurek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.