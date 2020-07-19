Dr. Jill McCall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill McCall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill McCall, MD
Dr. Jill McCall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. McCall's Office Locations
Integrated Behavioral health400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 322-3837Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been great. I couldn't believe the 3.5 star review. She listens well, spends time with me if I'm concerned and responds at unusual hours by email if I have had problems. Great option for telemed during the pandemic as well.
About Dr. Jill McCall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1487911392
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.