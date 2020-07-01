Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Miller, MD
Dr. Jill Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Greenfield Health-charles M Kilo MD Westside9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 292-9560
Aim Health9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 255, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 274-4994
Eastside700 NE Multnomah St Ste 400, Portland, OR 97232 Directions (503) 292-9560
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is easy to talk to and she listens. She takes the time to really know how I feel. She isn't booked for three other patients down the hall; rushing in and out of the room. The appointment notes, advice on my next actions, prescriptions and follow-up information are available and easily found.
About Dr. Jill Miller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053327544
Education & Certifications
- Portland Va Med Center
- Maine Med Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
