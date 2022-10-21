Dr. Jill Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Miller, MD
Dr. Jill Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They completed their fellowship with Strong Memorial Hospital
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Neurology Clinic PA1333 Pine St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-9400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allstate
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medico
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- One Call Care Management
- Prudential
- State Farm
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Wausau Benefits
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Miller visited my Dad at Viera Hospital. She’s a compassionate, caring & professional Dr. Spent time with Dad! Would recommend her!!
About Dr. Jill Miller, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1417049719
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Rochester Med Sch
- University of Florida
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.