Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD

Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Miller-Horn works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller-Horn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Function Testing
Epilepsy
Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Epilepsy
Headache

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr Miller-Horn is without exception the best and most thorough neurologist we have worked with. She is our touchstone when we face medical crises. She has become our primary resource for disease management, and we are grateful every day that she is part of our wellness team.
    Kate Tokarski in St James , NY — Nov 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miller-Horn to family and friends

    Dr. Miller-Horn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Miller-Horn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639337504
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Boston
    • St Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Stony Brook University
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller-Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller-Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller-Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller-Horn works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Miller-Horn’s profile.

    Dr. Miller-Horn has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller-Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller-Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller-Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller-Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller-Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

