Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD
Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Miller-Horn's Office Locations
Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller-Horn is without exception the best and most thorough neurologist we have worked with. She is our touchstone when we face medical crises. She has become our primary resource for disease management, and we are grateful every day that she is part of our wellness team.
About Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Boston
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Stony Brook University
- Epilepsy
