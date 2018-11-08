Overview of Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD

Dr. Jill Miller-Horn, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Miller-Horn works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.