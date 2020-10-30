Dr. Jill Motl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Motl, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Motl, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Surgical Care802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 350-9564Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Modl was the 7th doctor I saw about my conditions and the first one who was able to diagnose and treat me properly. She acknowledged my pain and took me seriously, which wasn’t happening with my previous doctors. She recommended surgery and got me an appointment two days later to help alleviate the pain sooner. Her surgery solution only required a long weekend off from work, compared to a two-month leave of absence my prior surgeon said was necessary. I could not trust Dr. Modl enough. Thank you for the help!
About Dr. Jill Motl, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motl has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Motl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.