Overview of Dr. Jill Ostrager, MD

Dr. Jill Ostrager, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Ostrager works at WESTCHESTER in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY and Yonkers, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.