Dr. Pentecostes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD
Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Pentecostes works at
Dr. Pentecostes' Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Physician of Brooklyn Heights186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (646) 962-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pentecostes?
Dr. Pentecostes had been my PCP since 2000 at her office on Atlantic Avenue. Unfortunately I’ve lost contact with her and have yet to find a PCP I’m happy with.
About Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tagalog
- 1598780272
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pentecostes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pentecostes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pentecostes works at
Dr. Pentecostes speaks Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pentecostes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentecostes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pentecostes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pentecostes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.