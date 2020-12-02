See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (21)
Overview of Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD

Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Pentecostes works at Weill Cornell Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pentecostes' Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Physician of Brooklyn Heights
    Weill Cornell Physician of Brooklyn Heights
186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr. Pentecostes had been my PCP since 2000 at her office on Atlantic Avenue. Unfortunately I’ve lost contact with her and have yet to find a PCP I’m happy with.
    About Dr. Jill Pentecostes, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pentecostes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pentecostes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pentecostes works at Weill Cornell Physicians in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pentecostes’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pentecostes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentecostes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pentecostes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pentecostes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

