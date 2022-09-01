Dr. Peters-Gee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD
Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Peters-Gee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peters-Gee's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians for Womens Health LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 678-7300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hartford Hospital80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-2791
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters-Gee?
I have gone to Dr. Peters-Gee for over 30 years. She has always given me good advice and answered any questions concisely and provided me with utmost care at every turn. She has given me self-confidence in a very positive way. I applaud her medical practice, ethics, kindness and thoroughness 100%.
About Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447341961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters-Gee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters-Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters-Gee works at
Dr. Peters-Gee has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters-Gee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters-Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters-Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters-Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters-Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.