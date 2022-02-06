Overview

Dr. Jill Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.