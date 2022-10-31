See All Dermatologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 596-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Shingles
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Shingles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Rose was very positive. For example, shortly after I started seeing her she noticed a precancerous lesions on my face. I couldn’t see it at all. She said she would watch it carefully. About three years later she told me the lesion had turned cancerous. She referred me for treatment,and they removed the cancerous lesion completely with no visible scar. It is now three or four years later, and no return of the cancer. Also from the moment I met her she was very nice and friendly and explained everything to me. I liked and trusted her, and she proved worthy of my trust.
    — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457418410
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston U/Tufts U
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

