Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
My experience with Dr. Rose was very positive. For example, shortly after I started seeing her she noticed a precancerous lesions on my face. I couldn’t see it at all. She said she would watch it carefully. About three years later she told me the lesion had turned cancerous. She referred me for treatment,and they removed the cancerous lesion completely with no visible scar. It is now three or four years later, and no return of the cancer. Also from the moment I met her she was very nice and friendly and explained everything to me. I liked and trusted her, and she proved worthy of my trust.
About Dr. Jill Rosenthal, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457418410
Education & Certifications
- Boston U/Tufts U
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.