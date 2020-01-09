Overview

Dr. Jill Russell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at OUTSIDE IN in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.