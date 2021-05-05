Overview

Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.



Dr. Slater Freedberg works at Lexington Waltham Dermatology in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.