Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD
Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and North Central Surgical Center.
Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute- Dallas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 910, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough positive things about my experience with Dr. Jill Stephenson. I was referred to her for a consult due to a mass on my thyroid. Our consult was very informative, and she answered every question without rushing. She is approachable and friendly. Surgery and outcome was excellent. She does outstanding work. Her office staff is friendly and professional. I never waited longer than 5-10 minutes for an appointment. Communication via the Baylor portal is very responsive and easy. You can even get on a waiting list for an earlier appointment in the portal. You can't do any better than Dr. Stephenson.
About Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073521886
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center Institute Of Metabolic Dise
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephenson speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.