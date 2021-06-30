See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD

Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and North Central Surgical Center.

Dr. Stephenson works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Gallbladder Removal and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute- Dallas
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 910, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • North Central Surgical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Jun 30, 2021
    I can't say enough positive things about my experience with Dr. Jill Stephenson. I was referred to her for a consult due to a mass on my thyroid. Our consult was very informative, and she answered every question without rushing. She is approachable and friendly. Surgery and outcome was excellent. She does outstanding work. Her office staff is friendly and professional. I never waited longer than 5-10 minutes for an appointment. Communication via the Baylor portal is very responsive and easy. You can even get on a waiting list for an earlier appointment in the portal. You can't do any better than Dr. Stephenson.
    Brett — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Stephenson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073521886
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Med Center Institute Of Metabolic Dise
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Texas Technical University
