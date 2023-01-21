Dr. Jill Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Walsh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jill Walsh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was completely shocked and overwhelmed by the high level of patience, concern and care Dr. Walsh showed both of my kids. My kids are in their teen years - currently experiencing a lot of change and growth - physically, mentally and emotionally. Dr. Walsh took the time to sincerely ask them many important questions about their mental and physical health, proving resources and reassurance. Dr. Walsh was extremely patient and took as long as my kids needed to discuss all their concerns and questions. She provided a lot of great information and reiterated best-practices for staying healthy in a very electronic, sedentary modern age. It was helpful for my kids to hear this from another adult. Dr. Walsh addressed every aspect of their teenage health with them. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Walsh!
About Dr. Jill Walsh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386755767
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Uc Davis Med Center|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
