Dr. Jill Walsh, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jill Walsh, MD

Dr. Jill Walsh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Walsh works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walsh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chest Cold
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Hair Loss
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Neck Muscle Strain
Neonatal Care
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Disorders
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Streptococcal Infections
Testicle Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vomiting
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jill Walsh, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1386755767
    Education & Certifications

    • Uc Davis Med Center
    • Uc Davis Med Center|University Of California Davis Medical Center
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

