Dr. Jill Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jill Weinstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
