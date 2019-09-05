Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jill Whelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Whelan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Whelan works at
Locations
Robert Scarlatelli M.d. LLC30 Resnik Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experiences with Dr. Whelan all around. She was thorough during our initial office visit and she obviously had reviewed my case/history prior to my appt. Dr Wheylan took the time to answer ALL of my questions and addressed ALL of my concerns. The office scheduled my followup testing promptly and without issues. And... What doctor calls her anxious patient at 8pm to advise results of the test done at 5pm?! I feel fortunate to have Jill overseeing my cardiac care. Professionalism with a strong dose of compassion.
About Dr. Jill Whelan, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477848497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.