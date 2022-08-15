Dr. Zouzoulas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Zouzoulas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jill Zouzoulas, MD
Dr. Jill Zouzoulas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Zouzoulas works at
Dr. Zouzoulas' Office Locations
Carolinas Healthcare System Diabetes Care4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 301-9300
- 2 6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 7, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 900-6225
- 3 5950 Fairview Rd Ste 330, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 900-6225
- 4 16817 Marvin Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 495-6036
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is compassionate and knowledgeable in her field. I would highly recommend her for treating Lupus. She listens and follows through.
About Dr. Jill Zouzoulas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104938109
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zouzoulas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zouzoulas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zouzoulas works at
Dr. Zouzoulas has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zouzoulas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zouzoulas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zouzoulas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zouzoulas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zouzoulas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.