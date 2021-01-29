Dr. Glass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jillian Glass, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Glass Jillian MD PA202 S WESTLAND AVE, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 251-1076
Dr. Glass has been so helpful through this pandemic. Plus, she is always super flexible with scheduling with the use of Telehealth.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.