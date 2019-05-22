Dr. Jillian Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Jillian Henry, MD
Dr. Jillian Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic 1st - 900 Bldg Lab900 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 788-0220
-
3
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
4
Wabash Family Practice Center Lab2200 WABASH AVE, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
I had a very pleasant experience at my appointment. My issues were taken seriously and the appropriate referral was made. The nurse was prompt and kind. There was spa like music playing in the background that was soothing. I felt like Dr. Henry took her time with me and I wasn't just another patient to her. I highly recommend Dr. Henry for your OBGYN needs.
About Dr. Jillian Henry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003102773
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.