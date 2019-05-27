Dr. Kleiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jillian Kleiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jillian Kleiner, MD
Dr. Jillian Kleiner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kleiner's Office Locations
- 1 2444 Wilshire Blvd Ste 416, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 264-1945
Ratings & Reviews
Does not waste time. Strong and direct, quick to see the bigger picture and knows exactly what to do. Life-saving work is being done here.
About Dr. Jillian Kleiner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiner.
