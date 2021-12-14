Dr. Jillian Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Saad, MD
Overview of Dr. Jillian Saad, MD
Dr. Jillian Saad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
- 1 109 W 27th St Ste 5S, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She really listen to me and my concerns. Especially about taking a lot of meds. I dont like to take a lot of meds especially at high doses. She listens to me and works with me to find the best meds that will work. She especially understands that I am a recovering addict that prefers to take as little meds as possible but still be stable. I have bi polar and add. I deal with anxiety and ocd. I been seeing her scince 2016 and had to pay out of pocket back then until she moved where they take my insurance. I highly recommend her. It's a little hard to get an appointment sometimes but shes worth the wait. She is the one I thank for keeping me stable for 5 yrs.
About Dr. Jillian Saad, MD
- Psychiatry
- English

Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.