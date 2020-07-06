Dr. Jim Brantner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Brantner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jim Brantner, MD
Dr. Jim Brantner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Brantner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brantner's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC1303 Sunset Dr Ste 5, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 283-0323
-
2
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, PC438 E Vann Rd # 200, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1827
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brantner?
I had chin liposuction performed by Dr. Brantner to give me a more defined jaw line. It was a very quick and simple procedure done right in their office under local anesthesia. The staff was very professional and friendly and I am extremely happy with the results. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jim Brantner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1275522567
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Beaumont AMC
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brantner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brantner works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.