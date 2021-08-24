Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jim Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jim Chen, MD
Dr. Jim Chen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Jim C Chen MD Mph1 Lake Bellevue Dr Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (206) 354-0603
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and kind.
About Dr. Jim Chen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
