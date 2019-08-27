Dr. Jim Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Christensen, MD
Dr. Jim Christensen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
Optum Medical Group2610 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 724-8844
Univ. Medical Center1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 383-2000
- 3 2300 W Charleston Blvd Ste 174, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8629
Pulmonary Associates4 Sunset Way Ste A3, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 434-9690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for 13 years. He’s a fantastic allergist and listens to you and he cares. His staff is very kind too.
About Dr. Jim Christensen, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700830015
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christensen speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.