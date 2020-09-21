Dr. Jim Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Crowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jim Crowley, MD
Dr. Jim Crowley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Brigham Young University I Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science, M.D. and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Crowley works at
Dr. Crowley's Office Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 211, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5846
Revere Health972 N 600 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 254-5847
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- PEHP
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In reading other reviews of Dr Crowley I see some pretty negative comments. My experiences with Dr. Crowley over the past several years including multiple UTIs, prostate biopsies and surgery have been completely the opposite. He always spent as much time as I wanted in consultations and was patient with my semi anti-medical establishment attitude. He even suggested I try some alternative therapies. I've had good outcomes after surgery for bladder and prostate issues. He seems to keep up with the most current innovations in surgical procedures. I have and would recommend him.
About Dr. Jim Crowley, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083697957
Education & Certifications
- U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and University Of Texas Health Consortium San Antonio, Tx
- Walter Reed Army Medical, The National Naval Medical Center
- Brigham Young University I Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science, M.D.
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.